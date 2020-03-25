SnowGem (XSG) Achieves Market Cap of $274,058.91

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $274,058.91 and approximately $79,765.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003976 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004400 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 23,449,420 coins and its circulating supply is 23,372,328 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

