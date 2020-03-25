Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Acquired by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG boosted its holdings in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 892,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,301 shares during the quarter. Solar Capital comprises 2.0% of Partners Group Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Partners Group Holding AG owned 2.11% of Solar Capital worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solar Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.13% of the company’s stock.

SLRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Solar Capital from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Compass Point cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solar Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Solar Capital news, CFO Richard Peteka acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Wachter acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 245,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,300,447 over the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 770,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,938. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $349.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.73. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. Solar Capital had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 7.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

