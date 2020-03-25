Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.05% from the company’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.57.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $85.31 on Wednesday. Solaredge Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $143.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.39.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.54. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,662,984.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $2,928,661.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at $9,809,371.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,648 shares of company stock worth $12,927,786 over the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,670,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,201,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,855,000. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

