SONO (SONO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One SONO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a market cap of $2,764.97 and approximately $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SONO alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.15 or 0.01011472 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00031290 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00172975 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007460 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00085109 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 670.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.