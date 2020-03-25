SounDAC Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,224.09 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. SounDAC has a market capitalization of $47,224.09 and $48,394.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

