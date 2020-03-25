Source Dividend Opportunity ETF Plans — Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:DVOP)

Source Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVOP) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DVOP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.38. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,128. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. Source Dividend Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

