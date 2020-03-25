Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,057,943 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,755 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.20% of Southwest Airlines worth $57,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 670 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Shares of LUV stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 16,339,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,054,559. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.86%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

