SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF to Issue — Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEARCA:SPUS)

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0469 per share on Monday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUS traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,070. SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26.

