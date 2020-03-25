Sparkpoint Achieves Market Cap of $139,293.51 (SRK)

Sparkpoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 80.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Sparkpoint has a total market capitalization of $139,293.51 and approximately $3,364.00 worth of Sparkpoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sparkpoint has traded up 129.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sparkpoint token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014904 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.02591808 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00185117 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00041869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Sparkpoint Token Profile

Sparkpoint’s total supply is 14,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,336,694,671 tokens. Sparkpoint’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sparkpoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem. Sparkpoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io.

Sparkpoint Token Trading

Sparkpoint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sparkpoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sparkpoint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sparkpoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

