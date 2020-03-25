SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,796 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,476,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,848,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA traded up $5.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.06. 17,439,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.31. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $7.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.