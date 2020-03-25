SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,309 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWI. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,247,000. Wealth CMT purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,713,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,193,000 after purchasing an additional 535,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,879,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,528,000 after purchasing an additional 505,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,776.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 383,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,872,000 after purchasing an additional 362,663 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of CWI opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.