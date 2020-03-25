SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Position Raised by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $329,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,826,000 after buying an additional 313,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,683,000. RDA Financial Network grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 114,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after buying an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 134,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $28.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.23.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.