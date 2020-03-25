SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,513 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wealthquest Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealthquest Corp owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,502,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605,098 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,610.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,361,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,430,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,348 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,875,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 727.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,040,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,643 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,318,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,898,679. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.