SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is IHT Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of IHT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,931,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter.

SDY traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.14. The company had a trading volume of 50,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.03. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $108.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.6687 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

