Spectiv Price Reaches $0.0001 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Spectiv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. Spectiv has a total market cap of $15,011.33 and $2.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 71.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.02591232 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00185876 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00033942 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,280,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spectiv

Spectiv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

