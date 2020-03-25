Spectrecoin Price Up 25.1% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 25.1% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0680 or 0.00001015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $1,363.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018754 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02713430 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00001221 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007673 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000994 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

