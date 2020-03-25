Spectrum (SPT) Tops One Day Volume of $7,351.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $11,064.70 and approximately $7,351.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00588502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007688 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

