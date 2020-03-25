Spiking One Day Trading Volume Reaches $641,324.00 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market cap of $476,876.76 and approximately $641,324.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000660 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.36 or 0.04209638 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00065088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036916 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014810 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011872 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

