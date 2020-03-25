SPINDLE Achieves Market Cap of $228,005.84 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $33.94 and $7.50. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 47.1% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $228,005.84 and approximately $88.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.30 or 0.01014632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00031306 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00031731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00176562 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003712 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00084010 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 835.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000260 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $7.50, $24.68, $51.55, $24.43, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.