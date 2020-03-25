Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) PT Lowered to GBX 6,900 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,900 ($90.77) in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,855 ($103.33) to GBX 8,710 ($114.58) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,531.67 ($112.23).

LON:SPX opened at GBX 8,190 ($107.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,792 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8,521.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 6,950 ($91.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 9,535 ($125.43).

In other news, insider Jamie Pike purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,690 ($101.16) per share, for a total transaction of £99,970 ($131,504.87).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

