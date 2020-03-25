Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SAVE. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ SAVE traded up $1.83 on Wednesday, hitting $15.36. 3,507,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,046. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.35. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $58.54.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Christine P. Richards purchased 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.24 per share, for a total transaction of $216,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Canfield purchased 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

