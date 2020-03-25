Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $158.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.47% from the stock’s current price.

SPLK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,871,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.48 and a beta of 1.77. Splunk has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $176.31.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $165,727.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.80, for a total value of $801,444.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,769,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,022,030 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Splunk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

