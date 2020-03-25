SpreadCoin (SPR) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last Week

SpreadCoin (CURRENCY:SPR) traded down 36.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. One SpreadCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SpreadCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. SpreadCoin has a total market cap of $6,633.39 and approximately $18.00 worth of SpreadCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000148 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpreadCoin Coin Profile

SPR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2014. SpreadCoin’s total supply is 11,159,260 coins. The official website for SpreadCoin is www.spreadcoin.info. SpreadCoin’s official Twitter account is @spread_coin. The Reddit community for SpreadCoin is /r/Spreadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SpreadCoin

SpreadCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpreadCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpreadCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpreadCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

