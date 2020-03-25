Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Springfield Properties stock traded up GBX 17.50 ($0.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 87.50 ($1.15). 64,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Springfield Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 126.33.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Springfield Properties will post 1589.9999777 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

