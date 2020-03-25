SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWTX shares. HC Wainwright raised SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th.

SWTX traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $29.64. The company had a trading volume of 157,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,955. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -8.35.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,569,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,337,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,079,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,517,000 after purchasing an additional 235,010 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 589,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,689,000 after purchasing an additional 226,222 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

