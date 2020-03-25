Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 657,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,087 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprint were worth $3,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sprint by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,234 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sprint by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,836,759 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,830,000 after acquiring an additional 495,041 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,910 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprint in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprint alerts:

In other news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $2,676,156.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:S traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,730,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,322,202. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of -1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Sprint Corp has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Sprint had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sprint’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprint Corp will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

S has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sprint in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. New Street Research raised shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.51.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.