Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Purchases 44,024 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George acquired 44,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $220,120.00.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, W Whitney George bought 63,760 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $285,644.80.

On Thursday, March 12th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,800.00.

On Monday, March 16th, W Whitney George bought 179,794 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $832,446.22.

On Friday, February 28th, W Whitney George bought 40,000 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $256,800.00.

On Monday, February 24th, W Whitney George purchased 19,058 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $137,217.60.

On Wednesday, February 26th, W Whitney George purchased 64,257 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $447,228.72.

On Tuesday, February 4th, W Whitney George purchased 800 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,800.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, W Whitney George acquired 29,280 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $215,793.60.

On Thursday, January 23rd, W Whitney George acquired 2,266 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $16,813.72.

On Monday, January 27th, W Whitney George acquired 34,066 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $246,978.50.

NASDAQ:FUND traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.00. 193,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,620. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 793,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after buying an additional 182,987 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 761,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 131,777 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 587,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 18,879 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

