Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) Announces GBX 0.58 Dividend

Sqn Secured Income Fund PLC (LON:SSIF) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SSIF remained flat at $GBX 75.25 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,006. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 83.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 85.20. Sqn Secured Income Fund has a 52 week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 96.63 ($1.27).

Sqn Secured Income Fund Company Profile

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

