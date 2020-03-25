SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSPG. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded SSP Group to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 652.78 ($8.59).

SSPG stock opened at GBX 268.50 ($3.53) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 9.69. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 510.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 618.99.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

