SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Receives Under Review Rating from Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SSPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SSP Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.73) price objective (up from GBX 720 ($9.47)) on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 652.78 ($8.59).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 255 ($3.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 510.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 618.99. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

