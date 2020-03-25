SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price objective reduced by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.50 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

TSE:SSRM traded up C$1.28 on Wednesday, reaching C$20.55. 495,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of C$12.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.26.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

