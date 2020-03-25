St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of St. Modwen Properties from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 630 ($8.29).

LON:SMP traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 340 ($4.47). 291,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,659. St. Modwen Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 539 ($7.09). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 460.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.53. The stock has a market cap of $716.05 million and a PE ratio of 15.04.

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 17.40 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 16.40 ($0.22) by GBX 1 ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that St. Modwen Properties will post 1995.0001036 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Hudson purchased 17,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 481 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £81,827.72 ($107,639.73). Also, insider Mark Allan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.75), for a total transaction of £61,560 ($80,978.69).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

