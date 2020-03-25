StableUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $113,041.00 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. One StableUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00014776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $113,041.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015104 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.49 or 0.02612268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00184715 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00042083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00033900 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,001,116,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,573,992 tokens. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

