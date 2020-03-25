Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Position Lifted by Partners Group Holding AG

Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG owned about 0.07% of Stag Industrial worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stag Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,482,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

