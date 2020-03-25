Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 594.89 ($7.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on STAN shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 22,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 449 ($5.91), for a total value of £101,958.92 ($134,121.18).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 400.80 ($5.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 555.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 655.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is 0.37%.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

