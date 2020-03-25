Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 4,604 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,651,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,780,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $10.35 on Wednesday, reaching $271.68. 3,075,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,185. The stock has a market cap of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.29.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

