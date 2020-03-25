Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 58,447 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,447 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.19% of IHS Markit worth $56,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $2,154,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,872,676.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $101,785,125.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock valued at $141,958,771. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 4,514,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,277. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.71 and a 200 day moving average of $71.63.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IHS Markit from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

