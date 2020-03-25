Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 61,855 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,950 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.81. 22,957,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,293. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

