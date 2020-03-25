Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,117 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $54,973,000 after purchasing an additional 605,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $598,687,000 after purchasing an additional 491,399 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. MKM Partners downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $64.88 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.08. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

