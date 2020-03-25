Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.37% from the company’s previous close.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.68.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.81. 22,957,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,293. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after buying an additional 3,553,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,633,457,000 after purchasing an additional 161,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,442,471,000 after purchasing an additional 144,675 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $666,627,000 after purchasing an additional 272,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

