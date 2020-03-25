StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.50 Million

Analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce sales of $165.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.00 million to $167.99 million. StarTek posted sales of $161.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year sales of $678.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $671.50 million to $685.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $709.15 million, with estimates ranging from $705.00 million to $713.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). StarTek had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of StarTek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of StarTek in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in StarTek by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,485 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 127.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StarTek in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRT opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11. The stock has a market cap of $174.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.59.

StarTek Company Profile

StarTek, Inc operates as a business process outsourcing company that provides omnichannel customer interactions and technology back-office support solutions. It primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, scientific research, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

