Steem Dollars Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.13 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 25th. Steem Dollars has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $121,800.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00011498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,731.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $226.11 or 0.03359105 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00001223 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002773 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00656467 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

Steem Dollars (CRYPTO:SBD) is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,622,004 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The official website for Steem Dollars is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX, Poloniex, GOPAX, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.