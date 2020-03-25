Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after acquiring an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,081,000. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of SHOO opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

