Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 24,849 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 46.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Arconic were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arconic by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 239,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 61,480 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Arconic by 104.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Arconic by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Arconic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 937,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,862,000 after purchasing an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arconic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. 7,913,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,935,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.