Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 34,142 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Sanmina worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 147.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of Sanmina stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $25.28. The company had a trading volume of 648,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.