Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,491,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,237,874. The company has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.03. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $111.71 and a 1 year high of $172.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.42.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 14.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.09.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

