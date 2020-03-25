Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RY. Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,610. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

