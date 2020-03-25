Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 168.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,092 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in CRH by 38.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,687,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CRH by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,444,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,954 shares during the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $9,046,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CRH in the third quarter valued at $6,667,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $4,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CRH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays cut shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

NYSE:CRH traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.90. 2,765,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.91. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $17.73 and a 52 week high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is 55.08%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

