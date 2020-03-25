Stifel Financial Corp Buys 120,617 Shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 651.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 120,617 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.09% of Chemours worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chemours by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 608,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,003,000 after buying an additional 429,442 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Chemours by 117.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 625,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after buying an additional 337,725 shares during the last quarter. Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $5,979,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemours during the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider E Bryan Snell acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CC traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. 6,769,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,957. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 2.21.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Chemours Co will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.84%.

Several research firms have commented on CC. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

