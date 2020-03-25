Stifel Financial Corp Buys 3,048 Shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of Envestnet worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the third quarter worth $22,701,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,175,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,827,000 after buying an additional 188,990 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Envestnet by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 450,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,335,000 after acquiring an additional 161,735 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 238,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 123,477 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,032,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Envestnet from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Envestnet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 437,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Envestnet Inc has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $87.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.66.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $239.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $568,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,162.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $1,080,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,487.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,744 shares of company stock worth $10,459,755 in the last 90 days. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

